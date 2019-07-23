Get rid of dust + airborne particles w/ a HEPA air purifier: $160 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier for $159.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 9BESTDEAL133 at checkout. This is $40 off its going rate, $18 off its new sale price, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re sneezing from summer allergies, this is a must. It purifies the air, removing allergens and other contaminants that make allergies flare-up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep a spare filter around so you always have a clean one at the ready. An official LEVOIT 3-in-1 Replacement Filter is $50 shipped at Amazon. If you’re in the market for a smaller HEPA filter, LEVOIT also has you covered with their more compact model at $67 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier features:

100% OZONE FREE: Unlike some other brands, Levoit air purifiers are always 100% ozone-free, never using the UV-C light and anion purification methods that cause harm to children and people with asthma

40% HIGHER EFFICIENCY: With its 360° filter design and cyclone technology, this air purifier takes in air from all sides and filtering up to 40% more air per hour and purifying 40% faster than other air purifiers

DESIGNED FOR LARGE ROOM: The high-efficiency air purifier covers an area of up to 538 ft²/ 50 m², making it perfect for large rooms and offices. It filters smoke, odors, mold spores, pollen, dust and removes 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns

AUTO MODE: With a cutting edge, intelligent sensor, the air purifier can automatically adjust between 3 fan speed settings in response to real-time air quality readings

QUIET AS RUSTLING LEAVES: Filter the air with a noise level of 25 dB for a restful and soothing indoor environment, helping you sleep deeply

LED DISPLAY OFF FUNCTION: Unlike other air purifiers, this air purifier’s specially designed LED display can be turned off so it won’t keep you awake at night

1-12 HOURS TIMER FUNCTION: Other than 3 timer options of other air purifiers, the 1-12 hour timer range gives you the flexibility to choose exactly how long you want the purifier to operate at any given time and save energy in the process

