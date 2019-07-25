eBay introduces Managed Delivery fulfillment service for sellers

If you’ve ever sold anything on eBay, then you know how difficult it can be to handle high volume. Whether you handle your own shipping, or you found your own logistics partner, neither is a simple task. That’s where eBay’s new Managed Delivery comes into play. It’s touted as a “cost-effective fulfillment service.” Could this help your sales? Keep reading to find out more.

eBay’s Managed Delivery fulfillment service introduced

One of the biggest “downsides” — if you view it that way — about eBay was that all sellers had to handle their own shipping. Amazon has offered Fulfilled by Amazon for years, allowing sellers to ship their product to Amazon fulfillment centers and have the shopping giant handle getting the product into the hands of customers. That’s what eBay is aiming to do with Managed Delivery. This new feature will provide sellers with the ability to store, pack, and ship their products through “expert logistics partners managed by eBay.”

Not only will this cut down on your involvement with the shipping process, but it’ll also help with delivery times. eBay says they will allow sellers to store inventory “closer to buyers in strategically located warehouses across the country.” This will help lessen delivery and lower shipping costs.

Statistics say that approximately 1.5 million packages are being sent daily in the U.S. by eBay sellers. With their new Managed Delivery service, eBay will be able to place branded boxes that are expertly packed on front porches across the entire country. eBay has grown from an at-home sale website to something that is a shopping destination nearly as popular as Amazon for many, so this will help enhance and strengthen the company’s brand identity.

Benefits of Managed Delivery for sellers:

Lower Fulfillment Costs: eBay will negotiate highly competitive rates on delivery options, saving sellers money on fulfillment costs

Customer Support & Protections: Dedicated eBay customer service and enhanced financial and reputation protections on shipments

Simplified and Faster Shipping: End-to-end fulfillment services resulting in more inventory delivered faster and with greater reliability

Increased Sales: Ability for sellers to entice buyers with faster and reliable delivery

eBay Branded Packaging: Eco-friendly eBay branded packaging for Managed Delivery orders

Benefits of Managed Delivery for buyers:

Fast Delivery: Millions of popular products arriving faster to buyers’ doorsteps

Reliability: With 100% tracking, buyers can monitor their packages and know when to expect them

More Free Shipping: A significant increase in sellers offering free shipping on products buyers want

Quality Packaging: Orders arrive in high-quality, sturdy, eco-friendly packaging

Improved Customer Support: Simpler and quicker resolution on transaction queries

9to5Toys’ take

This is a really interesting new feature from eBay. I’m excited to see where it goes, and if eBay will eventually offer a subscription service like Amazon Prime where they give buyers the ability to get “guaranteed” shipping timeframes on products. One really nice thing here is that if a product is shipped and there are any issues with the order, you can contact eBay directly instead of the seller in many cases.

