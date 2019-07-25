Fossil’s Nate Hybrid Smartwatch has a 12-month battery: $95 (Reg. $155), more

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $95 shipped. That’s up to $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 50mm hybrid watch offers a traditional Fossil look while delivering a variety of helpful smartwatch functionality. Wearers will gain activity and sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and cross-platform compatibility with Android and iOS. Use of a coin cell battery yields 12 months of uptime, freeing you from needing to charge one more gadget at the end of the day. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

More Fossil Smartwatches on sale:

Looking for something with a style similar to Apple Watch? The Amazfit Bip Smartwatch is $80 and comes in a variety of colorways, including the standout Cinnabar Red. Unlike Apple Watch, this wearable offers up to 30-day battery life on a single charge.

Fossil Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

