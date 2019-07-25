Fossil’s Nate Hybrid Smartwatch has a 12-month battery: $95 (Reg. $155), more

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $95 shipped. That’s up to $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 50mm hybrid watch offers a traditional Fossil look while delivering a variety of helpful smartwatch functionality. Wearers will gain activity and sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and cross-platform compatibility with Android and iOS. Use of a coin cell battery yields 12 months of uptime, freeing you from needing to charge one more gadget at the end of the day. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.
More Fossil Smartwatches on sale:
- Grant Stainless Steel $95 (Reg. $155) | Amazon
Looking for something with a style similar to Apple Watch? The Amazfit Bip Smartwatch is $80 and comes in a variety of colorways, including the standout Cinnabar Red. Unlike Apple Watch, this wearable offers up to 30-day battery life on a single charge.
Fossil Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:
- Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months
- Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device
- Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!