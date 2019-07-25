Control up to 15 devices with Logitech’s Harmony 950 Remote: $150 (Reg. $200)

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is offering the Logitech Harmony 950 Universal Remote for $149.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Regularly $200, it starts to drop down to $175 earlier this month at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time/our previous mention and is the best price we can find. Just as the name implies, this universal remote can take control of just about anything in your home theater such as Apple TV, other streamers including Roku, Blu-ray players, and more (up to 15 devices at once). Other features include an illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen, vibration feedback and a charging cradle. Rated 4+ stars from 4450 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Don’t need the 15-device support or the touchscreen? The basic Logitech Harmony Smart Controller goes for $70 and can handle up to 8 devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. And while your in the process of making your home more intelligent, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale is filled with deals smart home gear from Hue, Nanoleaf, LIFX and much more.

Logitech Harmony 950 Universal Remote :

Control multiple devices with this Logitech universal remote. It’s compatible with over 270,000 home entertainment devices, and it lets you power them on and off, adjust volume and switch channels with the illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen. Keep this Logitech universal remote ready for action with the included rechargeable battery and charging station.

