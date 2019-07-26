Black Friday in July iPhone X/XS/XR/Max deals: BOGO FREE, up to $390 off, more

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is now offering up to $150 off iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max and more with qualified activation. Although most options drop it down to about $50 in savings outside of the iPhone X, there are also some notable Buy One Get One Free promotions on select Verizon and AT&T plans right now for all of the aforementioned handsets and more. Head below the fold for additional details.

There are several different options available here for both AT&T and Verizon as well as the aforementioned BOGO offer. Just note that on the Buy One Get One Free deal, its more like Buy One Get a $750 credit towards a second phone from the same carrier.

Be sure to browse through our Black Friday in July hub right here as the sale is now open to everyone with fresh new deals like the iPhone offers above.

Black Friday in July iPhone Promotion Details:

Offer valid 7/26/19–7/27/19. Savings are deducted off the full total price of the device and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers.

