Expand your home network with these Gigabit Ethernet switches from $11 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $10.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its regular $20 price, $16 discounted rate, and is among the best deals we’ve tracked. If you’re always running out of Ethernet ports, this is a great way to expand your network. I vastly prefer to be wired into my network instead of working wirelessly, as it’s more reliable in my experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

We also spotted the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $18.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $21 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you need more than five ports, this is a great way to expand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, grab this $11 Prime shipped 5-pack of CAT6 Ethernet Cables to help further beef up your wired network.

TP-Link Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

PLUG-AND-PLAY – Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

ETHERNET SPLITTER – Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc)

5 Ports GIGABIT ETHERNET – 5 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

STURDY METAL CASE – Fanless Quiet Design, Desktop or wall-mounting design. Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)

RELIABLE – IEEE 802.3x flow control provides reliable data transfer.Max Heat Dissipation: 8.3 BTU/h

TRAFFIC OPTIMIZATION – 802.1p and DSCP QoS enable smooth latency-sensitive traffic such as voice and video

UP to 84% Power Saving – Automatically adjusts power consumption according to the link status and cable length

