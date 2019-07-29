BundleHunt 9th Anniversary Sale delivers your choice of 7 apps for just $3

- Jul. 29th 2019 1:45 pm ET

0

BundleHunt is celebrating its 9th anniversary by offering 26 apps at a steep discount. Just $3 unlocks the bundle and gets you up to seven apps. This bundle includes some of the most popular apps out there, including AirMagic, PDF Converter, NetShade, and many more. You can check out the entire sale right here. Many of these apps sell for upwards of $50, with most listed at $10-$30, making this a great chance to save. Each app will become a permanent part of your collection and you can add as many titles (and even multiple licenses) as needed. Simple press the plus (+) button below each app to add it to your customized bundle. Head below for details on some of our top picks from the latest BundleHunt.

BundleHunt 9th Anniversary Sale top picks include:

  • AirMagic: Boost Your Drone Photography. Automatically.
  • NetShade: Browse privately using anonymous proxies and VPN servers.
  • PDF Converter: Convert, Create, Merge PDF Work and Save Hours.
  • Data Guardian 4: Secure your logins, passwords, cc numbers & other information in a customizable database with up to 448-bits of Blowfish encryption!
  • Spotify Music Converter: Easily download and convert any Spotify songs, albums or playlists to MP3, M4A, WAV or FLAC with 100% original quality.
  • …and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
BundleHunt

BundleHunt

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp