Save up to $300 on Apple’s prev. gen. MacBook Air w/ Touch ID from $929

B&H Photo is offering Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air from $929 shipped in various configurations. You’ll find savings of up to $300 here, depending on what model you choose. If you go with the base MacBook Air i5/8GB/128GB at $929, you’ll save $170 off its original price. Step up to the 256GB model at $1,099, which is $300 off its original price. No matter what MacBook Air you go with in this sale, you’ll be gaining Apple’s latest design with a Retina display, Thunderbolt 3, and Touch ID for a well-rounded experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to grab one (or more) of nonda’s best-selling USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters at just $8 Prime shipped each. The new MacBook Air only has USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports on it, meaning you won’t be able to use legacy devices like older mice or hard drives. I’ve got a few of these adapters, and love how small and compact they are, making them perfect for travel.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS : macOS Sierra (10.12)

