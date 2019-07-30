Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale discounts up to 60% off select boots and more

Nordstrom Rack UGG Sale offers up to 60% off select shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Update your look with the men’s Feli Hyperweave 2.0 Sneakers that are a must-have and on sale for just $80, which is down from their original rate of $130. This style is a great option for everyday occasions and it’s available in three color options. These shoes also feature breathable mesh to keep you cool throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The women’s Bailey Bow II Genuine Sherling Boots are on sale for $140, which is down from their original rate of $205. These boots feature fun bow details and come in six color options.

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!