Upgrade to 144Hz with Acer’s Curved 31.5-inch WQHD Monitor: $299 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor (ED323QUR) for $299 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 31.5-inch display sports thin bezels and a unique red stand. It is also curved, yielding a more immersive gaming and entertainment experience for users. A QHD resolution delivers over double the pixels offers in 1080p alternatives. Inputs include DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Hook up directly to a modern MacBook or PC when you use some of today’s savings on this $17 USB-C to DisplayPort Cable. It’s constructed of braided nylon, ensuring a tough cable that is prepared for frequent use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Acer 31.5-inch Monitor features:

31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) 1800R curved Widescreen VA monitor

Amd Radeon free Sync technology

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Zero-frame curved design | 4ms response time | ergonomic tilt: -5° to 15

