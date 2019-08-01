Amazon refurb Ninja Blender sale from $48: 72-Oz. or Intelli-Sense (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 20% off Ninja blenders. You can grab the 72-ounce Ninja NJ600 Blender for $47.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly $60 as a refurb and more like $77+ new, today’s deal is about $15 under our previous new mention and is the best price we can find. It is also backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (more details below). This 1000-Watt blender is ideal for crushing ice, pureeing and for your basic daily smoothie. It includes a BPA-free, 72-ounce pitcher and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s Amazon renewed blender sale, you’ll find the Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System for $98.36 shipped. This one is in refurbished condition with a 90-day Amazon warranty. It was originally over $200 and is now at the best price we can find. This is a great deal for those that you take their home cooking seriously. It features a 1200-watt motor base that can transform into three small kitchen appliances including a blender, food processor and slicer/shredder.

However, if the Ninja options above are too hardcore and pricey for your basic needs, consider a smaller, personal blender instead. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender goes for just $36 and comes with everything you need to whip up the perfect smoothie. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Ninja NJ600 Blender + Refurb Details:

Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic. All Renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Learn more The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds!

