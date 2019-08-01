Mohu Blade 40-Mile HDTV Antenna returns to Amazon low at $29.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Mohu Blade 40-Mile Amplified Bar HDTV Antenna for $29.54 shipped. Typically selling for $40 direct from Mohu, that’s good for an over 26% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is still one of the few times we’ve seen this recent release on sale. Mohu’s Beam Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 40 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoors or outside, it’s a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. With over 110 customers having left a review, over 60% have left a 4+ star rating.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $20. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has a shorter range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

Mohu Blade 40-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Sleek and modern bar antenna design

New FirstStage amplifier is located right next to the antenna, resulting in less pixelation and increased reception capability

Easy to install: Tabletop or wall mountable

10 ft detachable high-performance coaxial cable included

Multi-directional and amplified: No “pointing” needed

Both indoor and outdoor ready

40-mile range

1 year part and labor warranty

