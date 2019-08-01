Sony’s Limited Edition Black Steel PS4 1TB Console is now $250 (Reg. $300)

Walmart is now offering the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Days of Play Console in Black Steel for $249.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy with in-store pickup only. That’s $50 off the regular $300 price tag, matching the E3 2019 launch sale price and the best we can find. You can grab the standard edition 1TB PS4 slim for $250 right now as well, but this is only the second price drop we have tracked on the Black Steel model since Sony introduced it a couple months back. Last time we saw this deal it only lasted for a few hours, so jump on this if you’re interested. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and be sure to head below for more details.

You’ll find more information on the LE Black Steel PS4 in our E3 launch coverage right here.

It has been a busy week for PlayStation gamers. The August PS Plus freebies have been announced, Sony sold its 100 millionth PS4 console and the new PlayStation Gear summer lineup has now arrived. You’ll also want to make sure you go check out the massive, ongoing PlayStation summer sale via PSN.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Days of Play Console:

The Limited Edition Days of Play PlayStation®4 system is complete with a 1TB hard drive and matching DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. Play incredible games, team up with friends online using PlayStation®Plus1, watch live TV and movies, listen to your favorite music and more2. The possibilities are endless. Greatness Awaits.

