Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, Fire Emblem TH $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 for $19.95. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 for the double pack, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Best Buy charges $30 and just part 1 of the Mega Man X Collection goes for $20 on the eShop. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Terraria for Switch pre-orders, Final Fantasy VII: Remake pre-orders, hundreds of digital PlayStation game deals and many more down below.

