Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, Fire Emblem TH $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 for $19.95. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 for the double pack, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Best Buy charges $30 and just part 1 of the Mega Man X Collection goes for $20 on the eShop. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Terraria for Switch pre-orders, Final Fantasy VII: Remake pre-orders, hundreds of digital PlayStation game deals and many more down below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $50 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Days Gone on PS4 for $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Banner Saga Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Matched at Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
Nintendo brings Labo VR support to Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Switch
PS4 sales reach 100 million milestone in record time, Switch numbers strengthen
Classic DOOM games get re-released on console and iOS/Android, available now
New PlayStation Gear summer lineup arrives today: tees, jackets, more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!