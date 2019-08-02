SentrySafe’s 1.23-Cu. Ft. safe is water + fire resistant for $120 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SentrySafe 1.23 Cubic Foot Fireproof and Waterproof Safe with Digital Keypad (SFW123ES) for $119.97 shipped. Also at Walmart. This safe has a bloated list price of $260 but has more recently fetched $140-$160 at Amazon, with this marking a new all-time low there. If you have valuables to keep safe, this is perfect. You’ll be able to protect your belongings from up to 1 hour at 1,700F or 8-inches of water for 24 hours. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you have smaller needs, but still want water and fire resistance, check out the SentrySafe 0.17 Cubic Foot Fireproof and Waterproof Box with Key Lock (H0100) at $25.50 shipped on Amazon. The biggest drawback here is the size, as it’s just 0.17 cubic feet compared to the 1.23 cubic feet of the above model. Both sport water and fire resistance, so that’s a bonus on all fronts. This safe is also much smaller to move, which is both a benefit and drawback, as it makes it easier to steal.

SentrySafe with Digital Keypad features:

Fireproof safe is UL Classified to endure 1 hour at 1700°F and keep interior temperatures safe for irreplaceable documents, valuables, DVDs, and USBs; ETL Verified to withstand a 15 foot fall during a fire and remain closed

Waterproof safe is ETL Verified for 24 hours of protection in water up to 8 inches deep offering peace of mind in the event of a flood

Set your own digital combination fire safe for strong security; digital combination safe features four live-locking bolts, steel construction, pry-resistant hinge bar, and shelf

Exterior: 16.3 in. W x 19.3 in. D x 17.8 in. H; door requires 14.75 in. of clearance to fully open; Interior: 12.6 in. W x 11.9 in. D x 13.8 in. H; large 1.23 cubic foot capacity; weighs 85 pounds

For optimal performance, SentrySafe recommends the use of four high-quality, name branded, alkaline AA batteries with an expiration date of 8-10 years from the current year. Generic and rechargeable batteries often do not have the lifespan needed to support long term usage

