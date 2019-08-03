These stainless steel Zwilling J.A. Henckels steak knives are on sale for $40

Amazon offers the Zwilling J.A. Henckels 8-piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set for $39.96 shipped. Note: it’ll ship in 1 to 3 weeks. Regularly up to $80, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Want to feel like you’re eating steak at a fine restaurant? Pick up this set so you and your guests never have to fiddle with below-average cutlery at dinner ever again. The 4-inch blades on these knives promise “razor-sharp precision.” Reviews are slim but positive at 4.6/5 stars; Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a well-rated brand overall.
Keep your stainless steel cutlery as shiny as ever with the Hagerty Flatware Silver Dip for $12. All you need to do is dip your knives in the solution, then wipe clean.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel Steak Knives:
- High Carbon Stainless Steel Blades cut to precise ZWILLING specifications
- Forged blades provide the ultimate strength
- 4 inch serrated blade slices through meats and poultry with razor sharp precision
- Tapered design from the blade to the handle provides comfortable ergonomic grip.
