These stainless steel Zwilling J.A. Henckels steak knives are on sale for $40

Amazon offers the Zwilling J.A. Henckels 8-piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set for $39.96 shipped. Note: it’ll ship in 1 to 3 weeks. Regularly up to $80, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Want to feel like you’re eating steak at a fine restaurant? Pick up this set so you and your guests never have to fiddle with below-average cutlery at dinner ever again. The 4-inch blades on these knives promise “razor-sharp precision.” Reviews are slim but positive at 4.6/5 stars; Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a well-rated brand overall.

Keep your stainless steel cutlery as shiny as ever with the Hagerty Flatware Silver Dip for $12. All you need to do is dip your knives in the solution, then wipe clean.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel Steak Knives:

High Carbon Stainless Steel Blades cut to precise ZWILLING specifications

Forged blades provide the ultimate strength

4 inch serrated blade slices through meats and poultry with razor sharp precision

Tapered design from the blade to the handle provides comfortable ergonomic grip.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!