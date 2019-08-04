Apple’s entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro returns to Amazon all-time low at $649

Amazon offers the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB in Space Gray for $649 shipped. That’s a $150 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Walmart currently has it for the same price. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

