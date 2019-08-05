Teac’s black or walnut Analog/USB Turntables drop to $139 shipped (Reg. $179+)

BuyDig is now offering the Teac Analog Belt-Drive Turntable with USB for $139 shipped in Walnut or Black. You’ll need to use code SPIN at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally over $300, today’s deal is $11 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Amazon charges $179 for the Black model and $200 for the Walnut, for comparison. This is a 2-speed turntable (33-1/3 and 45 RPM) with an authentic belt-drive mechanism, manual arm lifter, an aluminum die-cast platter and a USB output for Mac/PC connections. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on this particular model. But if you don’t need the USB connection, you can get in for less. The Audio-Technica ATLP60 Fully Automatic Stereo Belt Drive Turntable sells for $79 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 Amazon customers. It’s belt-drive, die-cast platter will also play all your 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records with ease.

Teac Analog Belt-Drive Turntable:

Digitize your favorite vinyl records with the Teac TN-300SE-MB Stereo Turntable. Its USB output will allow you to connect it to your compatible Windows or Mac computer to convert the records to digital audio files for storage. The turntable will also connect to nearly any RCA audio input on a receiver or amplifier with its phono/line level switchable audio output. It includes a stereo RCA cable and 45 rpm adapter for convenient connectivity and playback.

