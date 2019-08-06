Bring home APC’s SurgeArrest 8-Outlet Surge Protector and save 37% at $15

B&H currently offers the APC SurgeArrest 8-Outlet Surge Protector for $14.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $37, you’ll currently find it selling for $24 at Amazon. That still saves you over 37%, brings the price down to within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen this year. With a 2630 joule protection rating, this power strip is a capable option for ensuring that computers and other electronics aren’t harmed by power outages and the like. Additional standout features include two 2.4A USB ports, a flexible rotating power cord and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,195 customers.

And if budget-friendly is the name of the game, the AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip will only run you $10. It’s 33% less than APC’s discounted option, but gets you two less outlets and forgoes the USB charging options.

APC SurgeArrest 8-Outlet Surge Protector features:

The SurgeArrest 8-Outlet Surge Protector from APC prevents electrical power-surge and spike damage to 8 connected devices. It comes with a total of 8 outlets and 4 of them are block-sized so you don’t cover the other connectors. Aside from the outlets, two USB ports deliver a total power of 5V and 2.4A so you can charge USB-enabled devices.

