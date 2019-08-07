Char-Broil’s Kamander Charcoal Grill features dual cooking surfaces at $274

Amazon offers the Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Grill for $274 shipped. Note: shipping is delayed until August 16th. It goes for just over $325 at Walmart while Bed Bath & Beyond sells it for $400. Today’s deal is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It features dual cooking surfaces (327-sq. in. primary cooking area plus a 142-sq. in. swing-out cooking rack), a foldable side shelf, and a temperature gauge on the lid. A pair of 6-inch wheels means you can move this grill easily, making it ideal for your next backyard shindig or tailgate. Rated 4.6/5 stars at Walmart.

Save even more when opting for the Weber 22-inch Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill at $165. You’ll lose out on the additional cooking rack and fold-out side tray, but if you don’t need anything as feature-laden, this is the way to go. Plus, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Grill:

327 Square inch cooking area with 142 Square inch secondary cooking area

Ultimate versatility- smoke, roaster or grill all on one unit

Unique intake channel and top damper provide easier heat and cooking control

Ash pan removes from the top- no bottom openings to prevent potential air leaks

Features double-walled Steel construction and large Folding side shelf

