GameStop is blowing out Funko collectibles at up to 40% off, deals from $4

As part of its ongoing Back to School Sale, GameStop is now offering hundreds of collectibles, action figures and more at clearance pricing. Starting from under $2, you’ll find a massive selection of goodies to fill out your collection and decorate your game room including a wide selection Funko figures from big time franchises like Mega Man, Kingdom Hearts, Fallout, Cuphead and many more. Head below for some of our top picks and more details.

GameStop offers free shipping in orders over $50, but you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. While most of the top picks are one-off items, there are some randomly chosen options in the sale, like this $6 Mega Man 8-Bit Figure Pack. Opting for in-store pickup will, in most cases, allow you to choose the particular pack you’re after.

Top Funko Picks from the Sale:

Funko Kingdom Hearts III Goofy:

This 5 Star Vinyl Figure features 3 points of articulation and character specific accessories so you can create your own story telling moments. The Kingdom Hearts 3 Goofy 5 Star Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3-inches tall, comes packaged in a 5th panel window display box (opening like a book), and includes character specific accessories.

