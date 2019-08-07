For $38, these active noise-cancelling headphones are a traveling must

BesDio (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $37.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code AB5TUNWD at checkout. This is down from its near-$55 going rate and is among the best pricing available. Though other active noise-canceling headphones like Sony’s XM3’s or Bose’s QC35 IIs will run you closer to $350 when not on sale, these do a similar job for far less. You’ll enjoy up to 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need active noise cancellation, check out this set of Bluetooth headphones for $23.50 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. These feature “up to 100 hours of playback per charge,” though that’s due to not having to run the extra hardware required for active noise cancellation.

TaoTronics ANC Headphone features:

Active noise cancelling wireless headphones: ANC technology cancels outer noise, allowing you to enjoy your Audio on the subway, bus, plane, and other noisy situations

Adjustable & comfortable: ear cups swivels up to 90°; ear pads are made of super soft protein; and an adjustable headband suits all head shapes and sizes

30 hour playtime: over the ear headphones stream music for up to 30 hours per charge; connect the included audio cable for stable, wired audio playback

2 large-aperture drivers: a duplet of 40 mm drivers allows the over the ear headphones to stream high resolution Audio with a deep, powerful bass

Built-in mic & airplane adapter: transmits your voice clearly, providing enhanced call quality even in loud environments; comes with an airplane adapter to easily connect in the cabin; these headphones come with a carrying case

