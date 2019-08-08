Bose SoundSports In-ear Headphones offer great value at $39 (Reg. $55)

- Aug. 8th 2019 8:57 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Bose SoundSport In-ear Headphones for Apple devices in various colors for $39 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and $11 less than our previous mention. If you’re still rocking a headphone port, it doesn’t get much better from a value and performance perspective than the Bose SoundSports. Notable features include integrated Apple-friendly controls, multiple earbuds for just the right fit, and an in-line remote. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the Bose price tag for the wildly-popular Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds for a fraction of the cost. You’ll miss out on the made for Apple controls, but it’s tough to beat the price here and stellar ratings from over 58,500 Amazon reviewers.

Bose SoundSport In-ear Headphones feature:

  • Deep, clear sound enhanced by exclusive TriPort technology for crisp highs and natural-sounding lows.Connectivity Technology: Wired
  • Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear’s shape to stay comfortably in place all day
  • Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability;Case:8.4 cm H x 8.4 cm W x 2.8 cm
  • Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models

