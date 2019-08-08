Nike, adidas, PUMA, more up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods, today only

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, PUMA and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Nike Jersey Lightweight Pullover is a must-have from this sale and is perfect for cooler weather. You can score this pullover on sale for just $28 and to compare it was originally priced at $40. Its lightweight material makes it easy to layer and it comes in four versatile color options. Also, be sure to pair this pullover with the Nike Club Fleece Pants for a stylish and comfortable look. Better yet, the pants are also on sale for just $32 and originally were priced at $45. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

