EA Access includes 50+ games, get 12 months on Xbox One for $18 (Reg. $30)

CDKeys is now offering 12 months of EA Access on Xbox One for $17.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $30 for 12 months, this is one of the better prices we have tracked and is the current lowest total around. You can use today’s deal to stack on top of your existing subscription too. EA Access including a massive list of games (50+ and growing) like Titanfall 2, the Battlefield games, as well recently added titles like Madden NFL 20 and Anthem. EA has FIFA 20 on deck as the next major addition. Head below for more details.

While EA might be though of in the highest of regards right now among gamers at large, its hard to deny the value here considering how many titles are included. Amazon charges $30 for a 12-month subscription and has almost never dropped below that.

You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and be sure to visit our Games Guide for even more. We also have some deep deals on Xbox One controller chargers via the Amazon Gold Box.

EA Access on Xbox One:

50+ GAMES: Get instant access to a massive game collection.

EARLY TRIALS: Try new EA games before launch day. Your progress carries over if you decide to buy!

MEMBER DISCOUNTS: 10% off EA digital in-game purchases on XBOX One; including Ultimate Team and Apex Coins!

12 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION: A great value!

