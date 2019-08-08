Nomad takes 30% off its rarely discounted leather iPhone cases

- Aug. 8th 2019 3:51 pm ET

0

Nomad is currently taking 30% off its selection of popular iPhone cases across nearly every style. Simply apply promo code CASE30 to lock-in your savings. Shipping varies by location. Promotion is not valid on sale listings. This is a great time to score rare discounts on Nomad’s made-by-hand leather iPhone cases. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Top picks from Nomad include:

More on Nomad:

Nomad is much more than a brand name. It’s our philosophy as a company and a team: owning fewer things, being resourceful, and seeking adventure. This is the very core of our product vision: creating minimalist, practical tools that keep us powered on the go. We develop all of our product concepts from the ground up — relying on the lightest, thinnest and strongest materials for our designs.

