Polk Audio’s RTI A1 Bookshelf Speakers get $34 discount to new low at $161

Amazon currently offers a pair of Polk Audio RTI A1 Bookshelf Speakers for $161.29 shipped. Normally selling for $195 direct from Polk as well as Amazon and Crutchfield, today’s offer is $9 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. Featuring a cherry wood outer construction, these speakers tout a two-way design with resonance-free enclosures. Enjoy high-fidelity audio thanks to a 5.25-inch dynamic balance mineral/polymer composite cone driver, which gets paired with a one-inch silk/polymer composite dome tweeter. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 280 customers.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Polk Audio RTI A1 Bookshelf Speakers features:

Pair of real wood bookshelf speakers with all MDF construction and resonance-free enclosures

Equipped with one 5.25-inch dynamic balance mineral/polymer composite cone driver

Features Power Port technology to reduce “chuffing” or “port noise”

Equipped with one 1-inch silk/polymer composite dome tweeter

Features a neodynium magnet, low viscosity ferro-fluid cooling, and a heat sink on the back of the magnet

