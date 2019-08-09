Save $349 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB worth of storage

- Aug. 9th 2019 7:42 am ET

$1,050
B&H offers the late 2018 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $1,049.99 shipped. That’s a $349 savings off the original price and $50 less than our previous mention. If you prefer the latest generation model, it’s currently on sale for $50 more but many of the features are the same. Specs include a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A 13-inch Retina display powered by Intel UHD 617 graphics rounds out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

The latest MacBook Air features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad – all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. And with 12-hour battery life, it’s a do-it-all notebook that goes all day long. With over 4 million pixels, the 13.3″ Retina Display features a 2560 x 1600 screen resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio for 227 pixels per inch (ppi). The display also features up to 48 percent more color than the previous generation. The display glass goes right to the edge of the screen for 50% less bezels.

$1,050

