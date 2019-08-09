Apple jumps into the weekend with new $5 movie sale (Up to $15 off)

- Aug. 9th 2019 9:05 am ET

0

iTunes is heading into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale. That follows up Tuesday’s notable promotion which is still ongoing with $8 iconic titles and the usual $1 movie of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this promotion.

Apple typically sells the movies in this promotion for $10-$15 with each being a new or match of the all-time low price. Every title will become a permanent addition to your iTunes library.

Notable $5 movies on sale this weekend include:

Don’t miss the rest of this week’s best iTunes deals in our roundup from Tuesday.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp