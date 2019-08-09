Get to work with a DEWALT 3-Tool Combo Kit: $173 at Amazon (Save $45+)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit (DCK340C2) for $173.05 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. With two batteries, an impact driver, a drill/driver, flashlight, charger, and contractor bag, this tool kit is a great to expand or begin your set. With 110 lumens of light, the included flashlight will make working in the dark a much easier task. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Grab BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Piece Bit Set for $18 to be prepared for several types of projects. It includes screwdriving and drill bits and comes in a handy, hard-shell storage case. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

DEWALT 20V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DCD771 1/2-inch drill/driver features a high performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability with a two speed transmission (0-450/0-1500 RPM), completing a wide range of applications.

The DCF885 1/4-inch impact driver offers one-handed loading 1/4″ Hex chuck and accepts 1″ Bit tips. It features a 3 LED light ring with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows.

The DCL040 flashlight gives a bright LED output – 110 lumens and has an integral hook for hands-free use in multiple placements.

