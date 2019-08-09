Let this iRobot vac do the cleaning for $230 in today’s Gold Box ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the iRobot 671 Robo Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 and we’ve seen it around $280 more recently. This is a match of our previous Gold Box mention as well. The Roomba 671 offers smartphone-controlled vacuuming, an edge-sweeping brush, and up to 90 minutes of run-time. Perfect if you’re ready to cut down on chores and let someone else clean up for a change. Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,500 Amazon customers.

Save further and go with ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robovac at $190. Many of the same features are available here, in fact, it has a longer run time by 20 minutes overall. You’ll still get smartphone control as well.

iRobot 671 Vacuum features:

3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.

Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.

Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.

