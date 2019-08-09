Let this iRobot vac do the cleaning for $230 in today’s Gold Box ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the iRobot 671 Robo Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 and we’ve seen it around $280 more recently. This is a match of our previous Gold Box mention as well. The Roomba 671 offers smartphone-controlled vacuuming, an edge-sweeping brush, and up to 90 minutes of run-time. Perfect if you’re ready to cut down on chores and let someone else clean up for a change. Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,500 Amazon customers.
Save further and go with ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robovac at $190. Many of the same features are available here, in fact, it has a longer run time by 20 minutes overall. You’ll still get smartphone control as well.
iRobot 671 Vacuum features:
- 3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.
- Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors.
- Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home.
- Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.
- Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners.
