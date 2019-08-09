Schlage’s Siri-activated Sense Deadbolt comes to your HomeKit setup at $164.50

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim Aged Bronze for $164.64 shipped. While you’ll still find it selling for $229 at Home Depot, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $200 or so at Amazon. Today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low on this particular model and is only $15 above the best we’ve seen for any style. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad for an additional way to unlock your door. Rated 4/5 stars from over 895 shoppers. More below.

While Schlage Sense primarily works over Bluetooth, pairing it with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter expands the smart lock’s connectivity. Adding it into the mix most notably brings direct Alexa control to the lock. It also extends the range for connecting to your Apple TV or iPad HomeKit hub.

Another notable way to grow your Siri-enabled smart home is with LIFX’s Tile HomeKit Starter Kit, which is down to a new Amazon low at $166 (36% off).

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features:

Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device (sold separately)

Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history

Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter (sold separately)

Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only

Secure encryption. Door thickness range: 1.37 to 1.75 inches

