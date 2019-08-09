This phone holder sports Qi wireless charging + lets you go hands-free for $12

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Vent-mount Car Phone Holder + Qi Wireless Charger for $11.99 Prime shipped when you use the code PI7YLDF4 at checkout. This is down from its near-$20 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you don’t have built-in navigation in your car, using your phone is the next best thing. This holder will keep your device within view while also powering it at the same time, meaning maps won’t be able to drain your battery while in use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when you opt for the Mpow Car Air Vent Phone Mount Holder at $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The biggest downside here is you’ll lose out on built-in wireless charging, though it’ll still hold your phone in view just the same.

TaoTronics Car Phone Holder Charger features:

2 IN 1 Function: This vent car mount combines phone holder and wireless charging in one unit.

Quick Mount: Pressing your phone against the cradle makes the arms snap shut, firmly gripping it in place; to release the hold, simply press the release bars; charge through most cases under 0. 2 inch thick

Adjustable Fit: Easily adjust to fit most smartphones with screen sizes up to 2. 3 – 3. 5 inch

Firm Grip: Rubber arms firmly grip vent slats so the mount won’t detach or fall, even over rough roads. No more worry of your phone falling off.

360-Degree View: Rotate between portrait and landscape view to provide an optimal display for road navigation

