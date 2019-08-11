Roku Express touts 1080p Netflix streaming and matches Prime Day offer at $24

Walmart currently offers the Roku Express HD Streaming Stick for $24 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the delivery fee otherwise. You’ll also find it available at Amazon and Best Buy for $1 more. Typically selling for $30, that saves you 20% and brings the price down to match the Prime Day mention and all-time low. Roku Express offers 1080p video quality, Dolby ATMOS HDMI passthrough and more. It’s also an affordable way to bring Netflix, Hulu and all of the other popular streaming services to a guest room TV. Express is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, unlike its competitors which are tailored to their respective company’s voice assistants. Over 9,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For comparison, Roku Express is much more affordable than Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which will run you $40.

Roku Express Streaming Media Player features:

Simple setup with an included High Speed HDMI Cable

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation

500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel

Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!