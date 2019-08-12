Take 56% off APC’s SurgeArrest Seven-Outlet Surge Protector at just $7 shipped

B&H offers the APC Essential SurgeArrest Seven-Outlet Surge Protector for $6.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $16, you’ll currently find it on sale for $11 at Amazon. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and matches the second best price we’ve seen overall. This seven-outlet power strip is a great option for adding to your desk, nightstand charging setup and more. It can guard your gear against 1,080J power surges, giving you more protection than an average power strip. Over 580 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Update 8/12 @ 4:56 PM: Amazon offers the CyberPower 6-Outlet Surge Protector with Two USB Ports for $10.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $15 going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This stream-lined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets. You’ll ditch the added surge resistance, but it’s a notable option for simplifying your charging setup.

APC Essential SurgeArrest Surge Protector features:

The Essential SurgeArrest 7-Outlet Surge Protectorfrom APC provides you with six outlets and one that’s spaced farther away for you to connect electrical devices such as computers, TVs, and more. It protects your connected equipment from electrical power surges and spikes and also features EMI and RFI noise filtering, which reduces line noise that can cause data loss. This surge protector has a lifetime warranty and a $50,000 connected equipment warranty. Furthermore, it features Fail Safe Mode, which disconnects your equipment from the power supply should it be compromised, ensuring your devices aren’t damaged.

