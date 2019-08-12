Use Siri or HomeKit to turn on the sprinkler with Eve Aqua: $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Eve Aqua for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a price that’s only been beaten once before. Not only does this water controller let you activate it with Siri, HomeKit, or the Eve app, you’ll also be able to schedule it to toggle on or off at specified times. The ability to see water usage estimates helps you keep the water bill or well consumption low. An onboard button ensures easy control for when you don’t have a smartphone nearby. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of reviewers. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more.

If you’re not in dire need of a HomeKit-ready solution, check out the Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet for $52. It can be controlled via Alexa, Android, iOS, or the web, providing a plethora of ways to water the lawn. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of reviewers.

Eve Aqua features:

Effortless control: activate your sprinkler via Siri, the app, or onboard button

Auto shut-off: never watch the clock or flood your garden again

Schedules: set to water automatically at specific times

Estimated consumption: track water usage

Child Lock: prevent unwanted watering

