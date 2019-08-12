First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm is under $34 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $33.73 shipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve got aging carbon monoxide detectors in your home, it may be time to refresh them with new ones. These Z-Wave compatible options detect both smoke and carbon monoxide, allowing you to streamline the alarms in your home. Once paired with a Z-Wave hub or system (like Ring), you’ll be able to link with other alarms to ensure that everyone in the house is quickly notified. In the event that you’re away from home, an email or mobile alert can be sent. Rated 4/5 stars.

Considering that the alarm above requires two AA batteries, now would be a great time to pick up Energizer’s charger for $11. It comes with four rechargeable AAs and is capable of topping off AAAs if you pick some up at a later date.

First Alert Z-Wave Combo Alarm features:

Help keep your family safe with this battery-operated smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm. This easy-to-install smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm connects with other Z-Wave compatible alarms and a Z-Wave hub (sold separately)

Integrated wireless alarm system is Iris compatible to send you mobile alerts and emails, so you’re aware of dangers after the alarm is activated, whether you’re home or away

