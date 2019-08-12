Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, clothing, more

Kate Spade is back with a Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 75% off select handbags, accessories, clothing and more. Prices are as marked. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. The Carter Tyler Handbag is a stunning piece that’s on sale for $149. To compare, this handbag was originally priced at $378. I love the structure of this bag and it’s appropriate for work, school or everyday life. This style is also wide enough to easily slip your 15-inch MacBook into. Head below to find the rest of our top picks. Note: you must enter your email address to access the sale.

Also, backpacks are very trendy for this season and the Chester Street Aveline is a great choice. It’s available in three color options and its leather detailing looks luxurious. Score this bag on sale for $139, which is down from its original rate of $379.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Vera Bradley Back to School Sale that’s offering 25% off backpacks and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!