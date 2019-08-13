Dell’s G3 gaming laptop has quad-core performance from $800 (Reg. $980+), more

Best Buy is offering the Dell G3 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.4GHz i5/8GB/512GB for $899.99 shipped, though students who are signed up for My Best Buy (free to join) can nab it at $799.99 shipped through the on-page coupon. For comparison, it has a list price of around $1,100 and Dell directly has it discounted to $980 right now. This laptop sports a quad-core eight-thread processor combined with NVIDIA’s GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card to let you play just about any game you could want. Plus, the specs also make it great for photo or video editing, giving you one machine to do it all. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop features:

Game on the go with this Dell Inspiron laptop. An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti runs most titles, while the two tuned speakers and 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare narrow-border display deliver an immersive experience. This Bluetooth-compatible Dell Inspiron laptop has a 9th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, handling multitasking without issue, and the 512GB NVMe SSD offers exceptional data access speeds.

