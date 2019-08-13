DEWALT’s XTREME Impact Driver is great for tight projects: $99 (Up to $40 off)

Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT XTREME 12V Max Cordless Impact Driver + 2 Batteries (DCF801F2) for $99 shipped. That’s up to $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Probably one of the largest draws of this tool is how compact it is. It measures just 5.05-inches long, making it a cinch to work in areas with tight constraints. Three LED lights illuminate the work area and two included batteries will ensure that you can always have a backup resting on the charger. Reviews are still rolling in for this tool, but DEWALT is reputable.

Spend over $40 less when you opt for BLACK+DECKER’s Impact Driver at $56. Going this route means that you’ll have to give up the secondary battery, but if you don’t plan on using it for hours on end, one is very likely to be sufficient.

DEWALT XTREME Impact Driver features:

The DCF801 XTREME™ 12V MAX Brushless 1/4-in Cordless Impact Driver is compact and performance packed. This cordless impact driver is ideal for precision fastening applications. At only 5.05 inches long, it is packed to perform with 1,450 in-lbs of torque and 3 LED lights positioned on the nosecone to illuminate work areas. Plus, it has a 3 mode switch with Precision Drive™ for accuracy.

