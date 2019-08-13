LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor gets $105 discount down to $415, more from $144

Today only, B&H is currently offering the LG 27BL85U-W 27-inch 16:9 HDR FreeSync 4K Monitor for $414.95 shipped. Usually selling for $520, today’s discount brings the price to a new all-time low. It’s one of the first notable price cuts we’ve tracked as well. Headlined by USB-C, this monitor also packs dual HDMI, DisplayPort as well as USB 3.0 inputs and more. It’s 4K HDR offers plenty of screen real estate for browsing multiple windows, keeping an eye on email or Twitter and more. Plus, an adjustable stand lets you use it in both portrait and horizon configurations. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in. Fear not, LG’s series of monitors are highly-rated by and large. More below from $144.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

And don’t forget that you can still save $400 on the ASUS ProArt 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 Monitor and even more from $150.

LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate the capability of the 27BL85U-W 27″ 16:9 HDR FreeSync 4K IPS Monitor from LG to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing, thus delivering high-quality visuals and vibrant colors. This 27″ display supports both the HDR10 and DisplayHDR 400 standards and features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, support for 99% of the sRGB color spectrum, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology and 10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors.

