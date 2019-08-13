Today’s Best Game Deals: Valkyria Chronicles $12, LEGO Marvel Heroes 2 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, the eShop is now offering digital copies of Valkyria Chronicles for Nintendo Switch at just $11.99. This one goes for $40 or so in physical form and Amazon charges $20 for the digital download. This is matching our previous deal price and one of the lowest we have ever tracked. Along with a deep storyline and a tactical battle system, players will “follow Lieutenant Welkin Gunther and the vaunted Squad 7 of the Gallian Militia as they take on the seemingly insurmountable forces of the Empire.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online edition, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass, Fallout 4 GOTY, No Man’s Sky and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Thimbleweed Park $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off games: incl. pre-orders, more | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- No Man’s Sky $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 and Prey 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Generation Zero $28 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Dragon Ball FighterZ $18 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
