If you own multiple gaming systems, like PlayStation, Xbox, PC, or Switch, then you know the struggle of moving saved game progress from one platform to another. Some games allow it, some don’t. Destiny 2: New Light is about to launch with Google Stadia in a few months, and something that I’ve been looking forward to was the “cross saving” ability. Owning multiple gaming systems, this is huge for me. Here’s how you’ll use cross save with Destiny 2 on every platform.

Cross saving explained

You might be sitting there wondering what exactly “cross saving” is. Well, in short, it allows you to take your game progress from one console to another. Did you play with some friends on Xbox and get pretty far in Destiny 2 last night, but now your friends on PlayStation want to play? Well, with cross saving, you’ll be able to bring your Destiny 2 progress with you, regardless of which platform you play on.

With Google Stadia coming out in just a few short months, this dilemma will become all too real for many. Stadia just requires an internet connection and nothing more to enjoy your favorite games, so being able to bring your progress to Stadia when at a friend’s house, and then back to your PC at home is a dream come true for gamers.

How to use cross save on Destiny 2

Link your accounts Choose which characters you want to cross save Enjoy your newly synced accounts

What does cross save for Destiny 2 include?

Cross save for Destiny 2 will include just about everything you can earn in-game. Purchases, however, will generally be locked to the platform where you bought them. This means that unlocked weapons will move with you console-to-console, but Silver that you purchase is locked to the platform on which it was purchased.

Can I change which profiles are cross saving?

No. Well, kinda. The team behind Destiny 2 envisioned this as something that you would do one time. Now, you’re not limited to a single Guardian being cross saved, but one main account. You’ll be able to enjoy up to three guardians synced with cross save. If you want more, you’ll have to delete one of your guardians to sync a new one.

What happens to my old characters?

Once you enable cross save, your old characters seemingly “disappear” from your newly synced consoles. Don’t fret, however, because should you want to get those characters back, just disable cross save. This will give you your original characters back on all platforms. Do keep in mind, however, that you’ll have to wait 90 days to re-enable cross saving again should you want to do so.

When can I enable cross save on Destiny 2?

This feature is set to roll out on August 21st to all platforms as a free update. That’s right, this won’t cost a thing and will be available to all existing Destiny 2 users.

