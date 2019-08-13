Score TP-Link’s Kasa Spot 1080p Alexa and Assistant Camera at $35 (Save 40%)

B&H is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot KC100 1080p Smart Security Camera for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $50 each at Amazon, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $2.50 under our previous mention and a match of the all-time low there. TP-Link’s smart cameras work with Alexa as well as Assistant, making them a perfect addition to a Google Home Hub or Amazon Echo Show. Other notable features include a 1080p feed, night vision, two-way talk and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 240 shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Should affordability be one of your top priorities, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. Even though its $9 less than TP-Link’s option, you’ll still get access to a 1080p feed and Alexa integration. The main trade-off here is the lack of Kasa smart home integration and a more premium design; the former of which will be a notable loss for those who own TP-Link’s smart plugs or other accessories.

Other TP-Link Kasa Cam deals:

TP-Link Kasa Spot features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. The Spot even provides HD video up to 20 ft. with Night Vision. Set custom activity zones around important areas to control what alerts you receive. And, with two-way audio, chat with nosy roommates, family or pets.

