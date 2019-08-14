VIZIO’s 36-inch Dolby Atmos Soundbar System drops to $230 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot offers the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System in certified refurbished condition for $229.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Typically selling for $500 in new condition at Best Buy as well as VIZIO, today’s refurbished offer saves you 56% and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. If you’re looking to bring Dolby Atmos sound into your home theater, this is about as affordable of a system as it gets. The 36-inch soundbar features a 5.1.2-channel setup that includes two upward-firing speakers for room-filling sound. It also packs Chromecast support, allowing VIZIO’s system to integrate with Assistant. Bluetooth connectivity and an optical port are included as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 255 customers. Includes a 90-day VIZIO warranty.

VIZIO’s discounted soundbar is about as affordable as they come for a Dolby Atoms-enabled model. Most similarly-featured alternatives sell for $400 or more at Amazon, for comparison.

For those that can live without that notable feature, consider saving a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, it’s an appealing way to give your TV’s audio a bit of a boost.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound System features

Take movie nights to the next level with this 5.1.2 VIZIO home theater sound system SB36512-F6. It has Dolby Atmos technology built-in, so sound seems to come from all around you, and a six-inch powerful subwoofer creates thumping bass you can feel. This VIZIO home theater sound system has a main sound bar that produces rich, clear audio.

