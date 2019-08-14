VIZIO’s 36-inch Dolby Atmos Soundbar System drops to $230 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

- Aug. 14th 2019 10:01 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System in certified refurbished condition for $229.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Typically selling for $500 in new condition at Best Buy as well as VIZIO, today’s refurbished offer saves you 56% and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. If you’re looking to bring Dolby Atmos sound into your home theater, this is about as affordable of a system as it gets. The 36-inch soundbar features a 5.1.2-channel setup that includes two upward-firing speakers for room-filling sound. It also packs Chromecast support, allowing VIZIO’s system to integrate with Assistant. Bluetooth connectivity and an optical port are included as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 255 customers. Includes a 90-day VIZIO warranty.

VIZIO’s discounted soundbar is about as affordable as they come for a Dolby Atoms-enabled model. Most similarly-featured alternatives sell for $400 or more at Amazon, for comparison.

For those that can live without that notable feature, consider saving a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, it’s an appealing way to give your TV’s audio a bit of a boost.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound System features

Take movie nights to the next level with this 5.1.2 VIZIO home theater sound system SB36512-F6. It has Dolby Atmos technology built-in, so sound seems to come from all around you, and a six-inch powerful subwoofer creates thumping bass you can feel. This VIZIO home theater sound system has a main sound bar that produces rich, clear audio.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
woot

woot
vizio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go