WD’s 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt Portable SSD has dropped to $130 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt Portable Solid State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, which comes bundled with a bonus 64GB flash drive worth $25. Typically selling for $170, that’s good for a 24% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Featuring up to 400MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSD is a notable way to expand your mobile workstation with 1TB of storage. WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to two meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design. A built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Alternatively, pocket some additional savings by downgrading to the 500GB version for $80 instead. Halving the storage will save you an extra 40% from today’s featured deal. So if 1TB would be overkill for your on-the-go needs, this is a notable solution for still staying backed up while traveling and storing other files.

WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt Portable SSD features:

The My Passport Go portable drive has shock-absorbing rubber edges and no active internal parts, making it drop-resistant up to 2 meters and helping to keep your content safe from bumps and vibrations. Store and access files wherever you go with this 1TB WD My Passport Go portable SSD. The rubber bumper absorbs the shock of impacts, while the compact size creates a portable traveling companion.

