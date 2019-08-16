Extend your PlayStation Plus membership today: 1-yr. for $40 (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1 year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a $20 discount and matching one of the lowest prices we we have ever tracked. As a quick reminder, you can stack a new year of PS Plus with your existing sub no matter how many months you have left in order to extend it at a discount. It will bring access to the monthly free game library, huge deals on PSN, online multiplayer and eligibility in the new PS4 Tournaments. More details below.

While you’re at it, you might as well go claim some free DLC from Twitch Prime and check out the new Need for Speed Heat reveal trailer. Just yesterday, Sony debuted this year’s DualShock 4 lineup and the Rose Gold Wireless Headset, just after announcing it has sold over 100 million PS4 consoles.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

Access to instant Game Collection Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita syst

