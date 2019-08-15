Twitch Prime members can now grab some free Rainbow Six Siege DLC, along with other new goodies for Apex Legends and more. These new offers come on the heels of the free Jim Brown Legend add-on for Madden NFL 20 and a load of in-game content for GTA and Red Dead Online. Both of which are still available for the taking, but time is winding down. Head below for more details on today’s free DLC.

Free Rainbow Six Siege DLC

First up, we are taking a look at today’s free Rainbow Six Siege DLC. A game that seemingly just won’t go away no matter how long ago it came out, you can now add a new Ash Operator Set to your arsenal for nothing. It contains the Maroon Highlight Uniform, Maroon Headgear, Mimesis Cherry Weapon Skin and the Ash Maroon Charm. You’ll need to make sure your Twitch Prime membership is in order (free for Amazon Prime members, more details below) and own a copy of the game. You also must own these Operators before you can use the free in-game items and claim them on Twitch Prime before November 17th, 2019. Go claim it right here.

But that is certainly not all when it comes to free Rainbow Six Siege DLC. Starting on August 16th, the Caveira Twitch Prime Set comes available followed by the Jackal collection on the 17th. They more or less include the same kind of gear as the Ash set, but for different Operators/classes. All of the same caveats and requirements apply to these sets as well.

More Freebies:

Since the last time we checked in with the Twitch Prime freebies, we are also seeing some Apex Legends skins and the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Customization Bundle 5 available right here.

Twitch Prime is included with all Amazon Prime memberships. There is a free trial available here, but if you’re already a Prime member you can link your account with Twitch for free in order to claim the DLC gifts. Just sign-in at the top of this page right here. Twitch Prime members also get a “free subscription on Twitch.tv, free games PLUS all the benefits included with Amazon Prime. Level up today.”

More Details from Twitch:

A Twitch Prime Account age 13+ is required to take advantage of this offer. To redeem, must own Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, link Ubisoft and Twitch Prime Accounts, and claim each drop between 8/15/19 and 11/17/19. ONLY SOME IN-GAME ITEMS AVAILABLE AT PROMOTION LAUNCH; ALL IN-GAME ITEMS AVAILABLE BY 11/17/19. Must own operators to use in-game items. Final content/release dates subject to change. Content may be available separately after promotion. Valid in wherever Twitch Prime is available. Limit 1 per account. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited.

