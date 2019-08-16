Put this steel 2-slice toaster on the counter for $20 (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Wide/Self-Centering-Slot Toaster (90075) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $50, this Best Buy-exclusive is now as much as $30 off and at the lowest price can find. Great for replacing your old toaster or maybe for up at the lake house, this all-stainless steel toaster will look great on just about any counter top. It also features extra wide slots, six browning settings, a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning and an auto-shutoff function. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s deal is already rock-bottom for a comparable toaster, you can get in the basic 2-slice game for less. This Proctor Silex model also sports wide slots and carries an $18 price tag on Amazon. Although you could opt for a 4-slice model for slightly less than today’s featured deal as well. Be sure to browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware and smart home gear.

Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Toaster:

Toast bread and bagels in this two-slice Bella Pro toaster. The anti-jam function keeps food from getting stuck, and six browning settings toast your bread to perfection. Auto shutoff and a cancel button stop the heat in this wide-slot Bella Pro toaster for extra safety and a precise level of crispness.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!