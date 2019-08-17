Save over $130 on the Nespresso Lattissima Espresso Machine, now $247 shipped

Amazon is offering the Nespresso by De’Longhi Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother (EN500B) for $246.99 shipped. This is down from its $380 regular price and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I absolutely love my Nespresso. It brews a super smooth coffee or espresso, making for the perfect morning beverage. Plus, this machine froths milk and then directly puts it into your cup, making sure you get the perfect latte every time in under a minute. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in milk frother and opt for the Nespresso by De’Longhi Coffee and Espresso Machine (ENV135B) for $119 shipped. The main drawback here is the automated 40-second latte system and milk frother, which might not be a staple for your morning routine. You’ll still be able to make your own latte by picking up a milk frother like this one from VAVA for $36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. I’ve got this milk frother and absolutely love using it with my Nespresso.

Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine features:

Equipped with a unique De’Longhi single-serve system so you just fill the milk jug with the desired amount of milk, then the machine froths it directly into your cup and brews your coffee for a perfect latte or cappuccino

The machine reaches the perfect temperature in just 25 seconds for espresso and 40 seconds for milk beverages; Input power (W): 1400

A 19 bar, high-performance pump offers barista-style coffee every time, perfectly extracting the delicate flavor and premium aromas of each coffee capsule and creating an incomparably dense and unctuous crema

Nespresso follows highly rigorous standards in selecting coffee. Hermetically sealed and recyclable aluminium capsules are an optimum way to lock in freshness and provide exceptional taste in a variety of 24 Grand Crus

Used capsules automatically eject into an internal storage container, and the removable milk tank is dishwasher safe

The simple, sleek design empowers you to brew up the authentic espresso you’ve been looking for

